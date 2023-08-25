Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is reportedly on track to begin a rehab assignment. Kelenic is expected to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma soon, per Daniel Kramer.

“Jarred Kelenic is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma early next week, Mariners GM Justin Hollander just said. It will be a more extended rehab, too, with DH days mixed in. Hollander added that they’re confident Kelenic will return at 100% by season’s end,” Kramer shared.

It's unclear exactly when Kelenic will return from injury. The Mariners outfielder is expected to return at some point in 2023 though.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Kelenic originally suffered a broken foot after kicking a water cooler during a moment of frustration in July. He immediately regretted the incident, but the damage was unfortunately done.

Kelenic, 24, was a top prospect who struggled to begin his MLB career. He was in the midst of a breakout year of sorts prior to suffering the injury. After a pair of abysmal performances in 2021 and 2022, Kelenic posted a slash line of .252/.320/.439 with a .759 OPS and 11 home runs through 90 games in 2023.

He still hasn't reach his ceiling, but the Mariners believe in his potential. People tend to forget how young he still is as well. Perhaps Kelenic will play a pivotal role for Seattle down the stretch as they make their playoff push.

The Mariners would be in the playoffs as an AL Wild Card team if the season ended today. That said, Seattle has their sights set on winning the AL West. The Mariners currently trail the Texas Rangers by just one game in what has turned into an extremely competitive division between Seattle, Texas, and the Houston Astros.