The latest Seattle Mariners' injury updates suggest that Jarred Kelenic and Bryan Woo will both be part of the team's September playoff push. Jarred Kelenic is expected to return early next month, and Bryan Woo could re-join the Mariners' roster next week, MLB.com's Daniel Kramer reports.

Mariners' President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto told reporters Thursday that Kelenic is no longer wearing a protective boot. The left fielder is in Arizona tracking pitches off a pitch machine as Kelenic comes back from a fractured foot. Dipoto said Woo could be part of a six-man rotation when he returns from a forearm injury,

Kelenic's .759 OPS is the third-highest among Mariners players who have gotten into at least half of Seattle's games. The 24-year-old hit .252/.320/.439 with 11 home runs in 90 games, rebounding from a disastrous first two years in the majors.

Other Mariners' hitters have picked up the slack in Kelenic's absence. Seattle ranks second in the American League in runs scored over the last month. Julio Rodriguez is playing much better since his underwhelming first half. The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year is hitting .328/.377/.531 in August.

Woo is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in his rookie season. Emerson Hancock, the Mariners' top pitching prospect, was called up to take Woo's spot in the rotation when he went on the IL.

Seattle is one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL wild-card spot. The Mariners clawed their way up the standings with an eight-game winning streak immediately after the 2023 MLB trade deadline.