Marvel Rivals is the new Hero Shooter that will allow players to play as their favorite Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and more!
Marvel Rivals
The official announcement trailer for Marvel Rivals has just been released, and it provides an early look into the game. The store pages on Steam and Epic Games also discussed some of the features of the game.
Marvel Rivals is a 6v6, team-based, third-person hero-based shooter. Naturally, people drew comparisons with Overwatch, as one of the most popular hero shooters nowadays.
There are many similarities, including the entire structure of the game. Where Marvel Rivals does set itself apart though, apart from the well-established franchise that the characters are coming from, is the fact that it’s third-person.
According to both the game listing and the announcement trailer, both Super Heroes and Super Villains will be playable characters. The franchises mentioned and shown included a wide array of characters including:
- The Avengers (Loki, Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man)
- X-Men (Storm)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mantis)
Luna Snow was also shown. Luna Snow is a character that was created in 2018 for the Marvel Future Fight game but has since appeared in Marvel comics. There is also a waifu-fied version of Galactus who was revealed to be narrating the trailer.
This new shooter is also trying to be innovative by adding a feature that they call “Team-Up Skills”. Some of the examples that were shown in the announcement video were Rocket Raccoon and Groot, which turns them into a singular unit, and Hulk charging Iron Man’s armor with Gamma energy for “massive damage”.
Marvel Rivals is a live-service game that will operate around “seasons” which will introduce new Heroes and Maps. This game is being developed by NetEase, and it’s not their first rodeo with the Marvel franchise. NetEase developed Marvel Super War, the Marvel MOBA, and Marvel Duel, the card game. Some of the other games that they are responsible for are Naraka Bladepoint and Dead by Daylight Mobile.
Due to the history of the developer, many gamers are now concerned about whether Marvel Rivals will be a microtransaction-riddled mess. But, there’s no way to know for sure until we get our hands on it, beginning with their first closed alpha this May.
Unfortunately for the newest hero shooter in town, controversy has already started. Character concept artist William Bao went on X (formerly Twitter) to say that “[NetEase] did not pay for the work I did” and called the title “one of the most directionless [projects] I’ve ever had the misfortune of working on.”
Marvel Rivals Maps
Another thing that Marvel Rivals is boasting about is the destructible environments in their maps – we even got a glimpse of this in the trailer and they provide a closer look on their store page.
The description for the maps reads:
“Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield! Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!”
This also confirms two maps for the game: Tokyo 2099 and Asgard.
Marvel Rivals has confirmed a closed alpha in May 2024.
