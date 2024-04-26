We've got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 34 answers to help you earn some much needed VC for your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from fan highlights, real player interviews, and much more. However, we know everyone likes to watch to answer questions and receive some free VC. Therefore, we listed all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 34.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 34 Answers
- Magic Gaming
- Magic Gaming
- Magic Gaming
- Benzo
- Hakeem Olajuwon
- NBA 2K17
- Warren
- Signature Animations
- Any Answer
- John Stockton
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 34. To answer a question, simply press the button that corresponds with the answer you want to select. However, we do not recommend skipping ahead in the episode. This sometimes causes players to lose their order, and potentially answer a question incorrectly. Episodes aren't long, so patience is key if you want some VC.
What's nice about NBA 2KTV is that the developers love to throw a freebie or two in every episode. This means that, even without a guide, you should still receive some reward for watching the episode. Therefore, it makes 2KTV perhaps the easiest way to earn VC on a weekly basis. All one needs to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
New episodes of NBA 2KTV usually release every Friday. There have been exceptions just a couple of times this year, especially when holiday season comes around. However, I personally prefer to watch episodes when waiting for a game to download, or for a friend to hop online. Overall, the show makes for a great time-killer.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 34 answers. We hope this guide helped you earn some much needed VC. Whether you plan to spend it in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, or just save it for now, VC is the most important currency in 2K24. Spend it wisely, and mostly only on modes you prefer to play. If you're looking for even more rewards, try redeeming the latest locker codes, or earning the Season 6 rewards.
In other NBA 2K24 news, the latest MyTEAM event added a 100 OVR Yao Ming collectible via Special Inserts. Ming now joins several other 100 OVR players, like Shaq, Luka, Kareem, and many more. These 100 OVR items are, without a doubt, the most powerful items in the game. Best of luck in trying to earn them this weekend before you take the courts in 2K24. See you next week for Episode 35.
