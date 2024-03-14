The second round of the Big Ten Tournament continues as Maryland faces Wisconsin. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Wisconsin prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Maryland got to this game after a huge win over Rutgers. Maryland scored the first basket of the game, and would not give the lead back. They would lead 36-22 at the half. They opened the second half wonderfully, expanding the lead to 62-36, thanks to a 26-24 run to open the second. Still, they scored just three more points in the last 8:28 of the game but would go on to win 65-51.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin finished the regular season at 19-12 on the year while sitting 11-9 in conference play. That got them the fifth seed in the conference tournament. Still, Wisconsin struggled coming down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. They lost to Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Purdue coming down the stretch of the season. They did get two wins, those were over Maryland and Rutgers, who faced off in a game to play against Wisconsin in the second round.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Wisconsin Odds
Maryland: +3.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +142
Wisconsin: -3.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -172
Over: 132.5 (-115)
Under: 132.5 (-105)
How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win
Maryland ranks 59th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 151st in offensive efficiency, while 12th in defensive efficiency this year. Maryland is 263rd in the nation in points per game but sits 319th in effective field goal percentage. Jahmir Young leads the way on offense. He comes in with 20.8 points per game while shooting 40.0 percent. He added just 11 points against Rutgers though. Further, Young leads the team with 4.2 assists per game this year, while having seven of them against Rutgers. Julian Reese is next on the team, coming in with 13.9 points per game, while also shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Finally, Donta Scott comes in with 11.3 points per game this year, rounding out the top scoring options. Scott was the major scoring option against Rutgers, leading the team with 16 points.
Maryland is 116th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is 65th in the nation in offensive rebounding rates. Julian Reese has been amazing here as well. He has 9.7 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has over three offensive rebounds per game his season. Reese had six rebounds against Rutgers, but none on the offensive end. Maryland also has four other guys with over four rebounds per game. That is led by Jahmir Young, who has 4.9 rebounds per game. Young had a solid game with seven rebounds against Rutgers.
Maryland is 20th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jahmir Young has been solid here as well. He comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year. Further, Julian Reese has 1.0 steals per game, while also adding 1.9 blocks per game of the season.
Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win
Wisconsin is ranked 22nd in KenPom's adjusted effects rankings this year. They are 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 63rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wisconsin is 131st in points per game this year, but they are 105th in effective field goal percentage this year. AJ Storr leads the team on offense. He has 16.2 points per game this year while also shooting 43.5 percent on the year. Tyler Whal is second on the team in points with 11.7 points per game this year, shooting 56.0 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Steven Crowl is shooting 53.8 percent on the year, with 10.8 points per game.
Wisconsin is 238th in total rebounds this year, but 20th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. They are also ninth in the nation in opponent rebounds per game this year. Crowl and Wahl lead the way here. Crowl comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game while Wahl has 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Further, three other players have three or more rebounds per game this year.
Wisconsin is 98th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Chucky Hepburn comes in with 2.1 steals per game this year, while Tyler Wahl comes in with 1.1 steals per game this year. What has helped Wisconsin is the lack of turnovers. They have 6.2 steals per game but have just 9.8 turnovers per game this year. That ranks them 28th in the nation. They also bring down the tempo well while holding the ball, sitting 40th in the nation in turnover per play percentage.
Final Maryland-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
While Maryland pulled away from Rutgers, the poor shooting in the second half showed a major issue. Still, the defense for Maryland is solid. Rutgers's offense was 325th in the nation in points per game, while Wisconsin's is 131st. While the defense will keep them in the game, the Maryland shooting will be their undoing, as Wisconsin gets the win.
Final Maryland-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -3.5 (-114)