Matt Eberflus' net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Eberflus is a former college football player who tried his hand at coaching and is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Let's look at Matt Eberflus' net worth in 2023.

Eberflus has come out of nowhere to be a head coach in the NFL. He quietly has had tons of experience in football. Matt Eberflus' net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to The Family Nation.

Eberflus was born on May 17, 1970, in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Whitmer High School and played linebacker on the school's football team. Toledo University offered him a walk-on for their team, and Eberflus started at linebacker for three years from 1989 to 1991. Most notably, Eberflus was coached by Nick Saban in 1990.

Eberflus was first-team All-MAC in his junior and senior years, leading the team in tackles in both seasons. In his senior season, the team named Eberflus MVP. Toledo honored Eberflus with an induction into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.

Matt Eberflus' early coaching career

Eberflus was loyal to the city of Toledo, spending nine years there to start his coaching career. He was a student assistant coach in 1992 and a graduate assistant in 1993. Then in 2004, Toledo promoted Eberflus to their recruiting coordinator and outside linebackers coach. For his final four years in Toledo, Eberflus took on the role of outside linebackers coach and then defensive backs coach.

Eberflus finally left the state of Ohio in 2001, following head coach Gary Pinkel to the University of Missouri. It came with a promotion, as Pinkel named Eberflus the defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

In 2004, Missouri was ranked third in the country for pass defense and second in the Big 12 in total defense. During the 2007 season, Eberflus earned national defensive coordinator of the week honors twice and held Arkansas to seven points in the Cotton Bowl. Rivals.com recognized Eberflus as the eighth-best defensive coach in the nation.

Matt Eberflus heads to the NFL

Eberflus took his first NFL coaching job in 2009, joining Rob Ryan's defensive staff in Cleveland. He experienced success with his linebackers group, as the unit was an integral part of the success of the defense.

When Rob Ryan departed for the Cowboys, Eberflus followed him to become the linebackers coach of Dallas. As the leader of the linebackers, Eberflus enhanced the careers of Demarcus Ware, Sean Lee, and Anthony Spencer. The Cowboys kept Eberflus around through coaching changes and eventually added to his workload by making him the defensive passing game coordinator in 2016.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Eberflus to be their defensive coordinator on Frank Reich's staff in 2018. Eberflus inherited a defense that ranked 30th in both total and scoring defense but turned them into the 10th-ranked defense in just one season.

This helped the Colts turn the team around and go 10-6, reaching the AFC Divisional Playoff Round after a 4-12 season in 2017. Eberflus stayed with Indianapolis until 2021 despite interviews to become head coach with other franchises.

Matt Eberflus' first head-coaching job

We have hired Colts DC Matt Eberflus as our head coach. Welcome to Chicago, Coach! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 28, 2022

The Chicago Bears hired Eberflus to be their head coach on Jan. 27, 2022. The terms of the deal were undisclosed. Bucking a trend of offensive-minded coaches being hired to develop young quarterbacks, the Bears brought Eberflus in to help solidify their defense.

The main question for Eberflus and his staff is whether they can develop Justin Fields into an elite quarterback. After an up-and-down 2022 season that saw the team finish 3-14, the verdict is still out.

Eberflus may not be the household name of some other head coaches, but his success as a coach is hard to argue. His defenses have excelled at every stop, and he has been able to turn around struggling franchises.

However, the Chicago Bears fans will turn quickly if Eberflus isn't able to improve an offense that has been struggling for the last few years. While his defensive coaching isn't a question, his job security will largely rely on his ability to evolve and help his offense as well. Eberflus' chances of securing his big contract extension will come down to these results.

Nevertheless, was Matt Eberflus' net worth in 2023 a surprise?