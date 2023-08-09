Nick Saban's net worth in 2023 is $70 million. The Alabama head coach is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2023.

Nick Saban's net worth in 2023 is about $70 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Saban was able to purchase a $17.5 million mansion in Jupiter Island, Fla., recently.

Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, W.V. He studied at Monongah High School. After graduating, he attended Kent State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business. While doing so, he also played defensive back for the football team. Shortly after earning his degree, Saban would go on to earn his master’s degree in sports administration.

Nick Saban's first assistant coaching job

Although Saban originally intended to pursue a career in automotive sales, that would all change when he was hired by then-head coach Don James to be part of the Golden Flashes’ coaching staff. Saban would remain in the football coaching industry from that point on.

After serving as a graduate assistant for Kent State, Saban would serve as an assistant coach for various college football programs. That list includes Syracuse, West Virginia, Ohio State, Navy, and Michigan State. It wouldn't be too long before Saban was called up to the NFL ranks to serve as one of the assistant coaches for the Houston Oilers.

Nick Saban's first head coaching job

However, Saban decided to return to coaching in college football in 1990. Hired by Toledo, Saban finally made his college head coaching debut. There, he agreed to sign a three-year contract. But despite coaching the Rockets to a solid 9-2 season, Saban would eventually join the Cleveland Browns as a defensive coordinator after just one season. Without finishing the three-year deal, Saban still managed to earn $95,000 for the lone season.

Although joining the Browns in the professional ranks was originally a dream for him after witnessing the franchise’s glory days, Saban would later admit that working for the Browns were the worst years of his life. This would prompt Saban to return to coaching college football.

Nick Saban is hired to coach Michigan State, LSU

Saban would then be hired by Michigan State in 1995. He was paid $697,330 annually at MSU. In five seasons as head coach, Saban stirred the squad to 34 wins, including a 9-2 record in 1999.

While the Spartans were headed to the Citrus Bowl, Saban left the team to sign with LSU on a five-year contract that paid him $1.2 million per year. Despite Saban’s departure, the Spartans would still go on to win the 2000 Citrus Bowl.

With LSU, Saban acquired even more coaching success. He stirred the team to two SEC championships and a national championship to cap off the 2003 season. Overall, Saban coached the team to a solid 48-16 record across five seasons.

Nick Saban is hired to coach the Miami Dolphins

Saban then returned to the NFL as a head coach in 2005. He inked a five-year deal with the Dolphins that paid him $5 million annually.

Initially, it looked like Saban was on the verge of translating his coaching success from college into the NFL level. His first season with the Dolphins saw him coach the team to a 9-7 record, only to narrowly miss the postseason. However, a disappointing 6-10 season a year later would force him to return to the college ranks.

Nick Saban is hired to coach Alabama

Alabama wins the National Championship! pic.twitter.com/pZhhpr9Bw0 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 12, 2021

In 2007, Saban was announced as Alabama’s new head coach. To coach the Crimson Tide, he agreed on a lucrative eight-year, $32 million deal. Although his first season with Alabama was relatively rough as they posted a 7-6 record, Saban’s coaching would bring wonders to the Crimson Tide.

Under Saban, Alabama has won six national championships and eight SEC championships. Across 15 seasons, Saban possesses a coaching record of 189-27 (he has five wins vacated). Because of this, Saban makes a case to be the winningest coach of all time in the Crimson Tide record books with the highest winning percentage of .875.

Nick Saban's income at Alabama

Given Saban's success, Alabama has pulled out all the stops to keep its coach. In 2014, Saban signed a lucrative contract extension through 2022 paying him $6.5 million per year with a $400,000 completion bonus, plus performances bonuses.

Seven years later, Saban agreed to another long-term contract through 2029, paying him an average of $10.6 million per season. He was No. 3 on the list of highest-paid college football coaches in 2022.

Although his coaching record in the NFL isn’t anything to write home about, Saban has made his mark on the college football scene. In 27 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, Saban has collected a ridiculous 280-69-1 record when accounting for the five vacated wins.

His notable accomplishments already include 10 SEC championships and seven national titles. Furthermore, as a football coach, he has earned huge money from his coaching gigs in the NFL and at the collegiate level, plus endorsements. Saban is well-known for his Aflac commercials.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nick Saban’s net worth in 2023?