Grant Williams will play with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in 2023-24 after he signed a four-year, $53,341,500 contract and was traded to the team. He played his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum, who is considered a top-15 player in today's game.

Williams was recently on Theo Pinson's “Run Your Race” podcast and asked who has a “deeper bag,” or offensive ability: Doncic, or Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He picked Doncic and compared him to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“He has a counter to everything,” Williams said about Doncic. “Think about boxing. When you get like Floyd Mayweather, he's getting hit and countering versus when you have an aggressive fighter that just adapts.”

Luka Doncic is 24 years old but one of the best players in the NBA. He has been named All-NBA first-team in each of the last four seasons.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doncic averaged a career-best 32.4 points in 2022-23 on 49.6 percent shooting, which is also a career-high. The Mavericks failed to make the NBA's play-in tournament, however, after they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2021-22.

The Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving at the deadline this past season. They hope he and Doncic will perform well once they have a full season together.

This is an important season for Williams, Doncic and the Mavericks. ESPN has reported Doncic could request a trade after the 2023-24 season if the Mavericks are not competitive.

Along with Williams, the Mavericks signed Seth Curry, who played for the team twice in different stints, to a two-year deal.