There has been a debate going on about who has a deeper bag between Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Donovan Mitchell previously shared his belief that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard has the “deepest bag” in the NBA. However, Luka's new Dallas Mavericks teammate Grant Williams begs to differ.

For Williams, Doncic is an easy pick considering what he has done and proven so far in his career, via Theo Pinson's “Run Your Race” podcast.

“I got Luka. Luka has more game winners and proven stuff. That step back to his left, I don't know if I've ever seen it get blocked or stopped and it's the same spot over and over and over again,” Williams shared.

“The thing is about Luka—and I know he's lost a lot of weight—back when he was a rookie, he was dunking on people. Nowadays he's showing left like just regular slow step layups, slow step lays and you're like, ‘Come on bro.' Like, that's tough.”

Luka Doncic may not be the most athletic player out there, but as Grant Williams said, he just punishes opposing defenders in a variety of ways. He takes advantage of mismatches both with his incredible basketball IQ and elite finishing ability–whether it's from short range or long distance. The way he control his pace has also been a major headache for anyone guarding him.

Although a case can be made for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander considering how much he thrives with the Thunder, no one can blame Williams for choosing Doncic over him.