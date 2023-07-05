With the Boston Celtics extending a qualifying offer to him, Grant Williams entered free agency as a restricted free agent this offseason. However, Boston still had the option of executing a sign-and-trade involving Williams and that is exactly what they have decided to do.

According to multiple reports, Williams and the Celtics have agreed to a 4-year, $53 million contract and the former first-round pick will be traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal that also involves the San Antonio Spurs. According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, Williams will be going to Dallas and the Mavericks will be trading veteran Reggie Bullock to the Spurs. Both the Boston and Dallas will be receiving two second-round picks each, as San Antonio will also be receiving a 2030 first-round swap from Dallas as well.

After it was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Mavericks were considering signing Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet, they have gone ahead and brought in Williams to be their impact defender at the forward position.

Proving to be a versatile defender through the years that can play out on the wing and even be a small-ball center at times, Williams' toughness is what made him an intriguing free agent this offseason. The Mavs have been looking for a “do-it-all” player in their rotations and they will certainly get that with Williams.

With their high payroll and new contracts looming on the horizon for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Celtics' ability to retain Williams. Now, he will continue his career in Dallas.

Grant Williams' fit with Mavericks' future

Mainly coming off the bench for the Celtics through his first four years in the league, Williams has made an impact being a hard-nosed, high-effort defender. While not the most athletic or lengthy player, Williams' toughness is what makes him a great on-ball defender in this league and one of the reasons why the Celtics trusted him in some of their smaller lineups.

Improving as a scorer and shooter from the perimeter every season he has been in the league, Williams has shot 40.3 percent from three-point range the last two seasons. He can be especially deadly as a shooter from the perimeter and has a similar style of play to that of veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who has made a living by playing his “3-and-D” role in this league.

The Mavericks need a strong presence at the forward positions, especially a player they can bring in from their second unit to play any role needed. They will surely be getting this with Williams and still just 24 years old, there is plenty of room for him to continue to grow.

Making the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics leaned on Williams' production off the bench and he ended up playing a key role for them. This past season, aiding Boston in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the last four years, Williams averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor in 79 total regular season games.