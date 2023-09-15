After reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022, the Dallas Mavericks took a major regression the following year and completely missed the 2023 NBA playoffs. A lot of factors went into why the Mavs failed to capitalize on what should have been a step forward. Dallas never really recovered from Jalen Brunson's departure in free agency. Sure, they traded for Kyrie Irving midway through the season, but his arrival didn't instantly translate to wins as it took time to incorporate the ball-dominant guard alongside a similarly ball-dominant superstar in Luka Doncic.

With that, apart from re-signing Irving, Mavs GM Nico Harrison made several savvy moves this offseason — including signing Grant Williams — to reconstruct Dallas' roster. Nonetheless, it feels like Dallas is still missing some pieces that will elevate them to championship contender status. The Mavs have some guys they can trade to acquire players who can support Doncic and Irving. With that said, here are two way-too-early trades the Mavs must pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Mavericks receive: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher

Raptors receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, top 10 protected 2026 1st round pick, 2025 2nd round pick from Toronto

The Mavericks don't necessarily need to swing big for a true star given the offensive geniuses they have with Doncic and Irving in the backcourt. But the Mavs sacrificed defense when they traded away Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal that landed them Irving.

With this deal, Dallas gets to replace or even upgrade the Finney-Smith role with a better and more consistent wing in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby while also acquiring Chris Boucher in the process. In exchange, they send over a package of Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a lottery-protected 2026 1st round pick, and the 2025 2nd round pick they received from the Raptors.

This trade makes sense for the Raptors because they are better off kickstarting a rebuild. They get a 1st and 2nd round pick out of this on top of landing a couple of young talent in Josh Green and Olivier-Maxence Prosper and a veteran shooter in Tim Hardaway Jr.

Meanwhile, the Mavs finally get their lockdown defender in Anunoby. He will instantly become Dallas' primary point-of-attack defender. With his 7-foot-2 wing span, he should take the assignment against the best perimeter players on the opposing squad.

The 6-foot-7 forward is one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA and can even offer more offensively with his improved shot creating abilities. Last season, Anunoby had one of the better individual seasons of his career. In 67 games, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and led the league in steals per game with 1.9. He was also second in deflections per game (3.6) behind his ex-Raptors teammate Fred VanVleet and 14th in loose balls recovered among players who appeared in at least 60 games.

In addition, they also add big man depth with Boucher. The Montreal, Quebec native is going to be a terrific fit in Dallas with his unique ability to both space the floor with his outside shot and protect the rim with his shot blocking.

This deal is perfect for the Mavs as it addresses one of their biggest concerns last season — defense. Dallas finished with the 6th worst defensive rating in the league (116.1) and were 20th in opponents' effective field goal percentage (54.9 percent)

They also avoid trading away their 12th overall pick Derek Lively Jr., though it is possible the Raptors would want to ask for the Duke standout over Green or Prosper. If Toronto prefers Lively, Nico Harrison has the negotiating savviness to deal with Masai Ujiri.

Nets receive: Maxi Kleber

Regardless if the OG Anunoby deal is on the table or not, the Mavs could also try swapping Maxi Kleber for Royce O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets. O'Neale is on an expiring deal and the Nets could think about trading him for some value instead of letting him walk away for nothing.

O'Neale adds wing depth to a Mavericks team that needs it. He may not be the All-Defensive player that Anunoby is, but the 6-foot-4 forward has proven that he is one of the better 3-and-D options in the NBA.

This past season, O'Neale averaged career-bests in points (8.8), rebounds (5.1), and assists (3.7). He is also a career 38.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

It would definitely be ideal for the Mavs to land both Anunoby and O'Neale as they will give Dallas two solid wing defenders, which they solely lacked last year after trading away Finney-Smith.

If there is anyone who can work his magic, it's Nico Harrison.