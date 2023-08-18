The Dallas Mavericks have never been afraid to make internal promotions and give power to those that they believe in. This has been owner Mark Cuban's philosophy since he bought the team in 2000 and this has remained the idea within the walls of the organization this offseason.

On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Dallas' Senior Director of Pro Personnel Matt Riccardi is being promoted to to Assistant General Manager. This is not the only front office change the Mavs made this offseason, as they brought in former Utah Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey a few months back.

Riccardi, a native of Dallas, recently spent 13 years as an executive with the Brooklyn Nets before joining the Mavericks last year. He was with the Nets while All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was in Brooklyn the last four seasons before being traded to Dallas in the middle of last season.

The Mavericks obviously liked what they saw from Riccardi in his role as the Senior Director of Pro Personnel, which is why he will now hold a louder voice in the team's front office.

This organization as been making moves left and right this offseason, as one of Dallas' main goals was to surround Luka Doncic and Irving with more talent. As a result, the Mavs added Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes and Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency. They also added rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper via the 2023 NBA Draft.

One year after making a run to the Western Conference Finals and looking like a new championship contender in the conference, the Mavs failed to make the playoffs during the 2022-23 season with a 38-44 record. They ended up losing 15 of their last 21 games.

The Mavs are prepared to begin the 2023-24 season on the road, as they will face off against the San Antonio Spurs and 2023 first overall pick Victor Wembanyama.