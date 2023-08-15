The NBA offseason is where players can be seen working the lab for most days. These are all attempts to take a bigger leap ahead of the season. Some stars can be seen playing in pro-ams and for their national teams. Whether it is Eurobasket or the FIBA World Cup, Slovenia has always been a constant presence in international play since Luka Doncic's arrival. Although, some things stay the same in the NBA and in international games for the Dallas Mavericks star. He has helped his team get so far but the squad with the Mavs wunderkind always falls flat.

Luka Doncic is not new to being a star and constantly facing defeat. He has been with the Mavs for his whole career. Doncic has got so close yet so far in each season. But, this season was different as his team with Kyrie Irving did not make the NBA Playoffs. The star out of Slovenia unveiled why this was very useful for him during FIBA World Cup preparations, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“The goal is always the same — to win the championship. Of course, this is a wish, but what actually happens in the competition is another matter,” he said about Dallas' season. Doncic also added how he uses the setbacks in a positive light, “I am very motivated myself, and I was additionally motivated by the failure of my team in the NBA and the failure of Slovenia last year.”

The plan for the next season and during the World Cup? Luka knew how to deal with loss and still be a winner, “But you always look forward. We don't care what happened last year.”