By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Luke Doncic went ballistic on Friday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic made all sorts of history in a mind-blowing 50-point explosion that saw him join LeBron James in an elite young gun record book.

Luka finished the game with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals in 42 minutes of action. He also went 6-of-12 from distance to cap off what was an absolute masterpiece of a performance.

After that stat-stuffing outing, the Mavs star is now just the fourth player in NBA history to log multiple 50-point, five-rebounds, five-assists games before turning 24. In case you were wondering, Luka’s just 23 years young. He now joins LeBron James, Rick Barry, and Jayson Tatum in this exclusive list. Quite the company, right?

More importantly, however, the Mavs carved out a win against a relentless Rockets side. That’s now back-to-back wins for Dallas, who will look to make it three straight on Sunday in a Christmas Day matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic has been nothing short of amazing for the Mavs this season. He entered Friday’s win behind averages of 32.2 points on 49.4 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He’s also connecting on 2.8 triples per game, making him a truly unstoppable force on the floor. At this point, it’s not at all surprising that Doncic’s strong play has him as one of the front-runners for this season’s MVP title.