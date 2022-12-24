By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic single-handedly carried the Dallas Mavericks to victory on Friday against the Houston Rockets. In the process, he matched a Dirk Nowitzki record and broke one that even the Mavs legend couldn’t do.

The Slovenian wonderboy dropped 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to propel the Mavs to the 112-106 win over the Rockets. Luka made 17 of his 30 shots, including six of 12 from beyond the arc to record such scoring numbers for just the second time in his career.

With that, he joins Nowitzki as the only Dallas players to have multiple 50-point games ever. Furthermore, it’s also his fifth outing where he scored 45 or more, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre for the most in franchise history, per Mavs PR.

Doncic also took the lead for the most 40-point performances in the NBA this 2022-23, claiming his sixth–one ahead of Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo who have five each.

Luka Doncic has been sensational once again for the Mavs this 2022-23, catapulting himself into the MVP conversation as he continues to carry the offensive load for Dallas.

Unfortunately, Jason Kidd’s men have been up-and-down despite his heroics. Dallas has been just an average team, with the win against the Rockets putting them at just 17-16 on the year. It’s definitely a surprising record for a team with a Top 5 player on its roster.

It remains to be seen if Doncic can keep leading the Mavs. But if they are able to make the playoffs with the current roster they have, they we should be talking about how the 23-year-old should be the MVP.