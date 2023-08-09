Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki couldn't hold himself from waxing poetic over Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. The former NBA Most Valuable Player was recently asked about his favorite tennis player and he responded by showing his genuine admiration of Alcaraz.

“Of course [I'm] a huge Roger Federer guy. A Nadal fan. I mean it's like tough to really pick one favorite. Alcaraz I saw live just a couple of months ago in the world actually. Unbelievable,” Nowitzki said of Carlos Alcaraz.

“The touch, the talent, the physical nature, the speed, the athleticism. To me, he's like a complete package, and he's going to be dominant. The craziest thing is he is only 19. If he stays injury-free, he's going to be dominant for a long, long time. I watched the whole Wimbledon just a couple of weeks ago against Djoko, which was an amazing match, so how tough this kid mentally is already at that young age to pull that off against Djoko was incredible.”

Dirk Nowitzki loves him some Carlos Alcaraz. pic.twitter.com/jpO01s6Vbf — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 9, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

At 20 years old, Alcaraz already has two Grand Slam singles titles. He won his first one in the US Open in 2022 then added another to his growing collection with a win in the 2023 Wimbledon, where he had to beat Novak Djokovic in the finals.

Just this year alone, Alcaraz has six singles titles and given his current form, it's fair to expect more championships for the phenom from Murcia before the end of 2023.

Just this year alone, Carlos Alcaraz has six singles titles and given his current form, it's fair to expect more championships for the phenom from Murcia before the end of 2023. He will look to win one more major in 2023 with the US Open coming up later this August. Nowitzki will definitely be watching that.