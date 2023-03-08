The Dallas Mavericks are currently fightingDallas Mavericks are currently fighting for playoff positioning in a tightening race in the Western Conference standings. This is the time for all hands on deck but the Mavs might end up being short-handed for their next few games depending on the availability of Reggie Bullock. Bullock suffered a quad injury during the Mavs game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game as per Mavs PR. He was replaced in the starting lineup at the start of the second half by Tim Hardaway Jr.

Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) will not return to tonight's game vs. Utah. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 8, 2023

Reggie Bullock is a key member of the Mavs rotation this season having started 40 of the 63 games he’s played in. Bullock has been one of the team’s most dependable three-point shooters and shooting is a must around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season Bullock has been averaging 7.2 points per game and 3.5 rebounds with shooting splits of 40.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Bullock is in his second season with the Mavs and in the second year of a three-year, $30.5 million contract he signed during the 2021 offseason.

A ten-year veteran in the NBA, Bullock has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

The Mavs are currently 33-32 and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings which is good enough to avoid the play-in and make the playoffs outright.