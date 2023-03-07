The Dallas Mavericks swung for the fences prior to the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Kyrie Irving to give Luka Doncic a co-star. However, since acquiring Irving, the Mavs have posted a less than ideal 4-6 record. As a result, the Mavs are still stuck in the middle of the Western Conference pack, as they remain in danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

The main pressing area of concern for the Mavs will be their defense; they have allowed a defensive rating of 122.6 since the Irving trade. However, there is another area that could end up biting the Mavs on the backside amid a heated playoff race.

At the moment, Luka Doncic is only two technical fouls away from drawing his first-ever suspension, per Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. With 14 through 55 games, Doncic is averaging a technical foul every 3.9 games; if that pace holds up, the Mavs star could end up missing their March 25 contest against the Charlotte Hornets, which is a golden opportunity for them to pick up a much-needed victory.

This is not the first time that Doncic has found himself in danger of missing a game due to technical foul accumulation. Last season, Doncic almost received his first suspension before the league rescinded two of his technical fouls to keep him out of harm’s way.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luka Doncic’s latest technical foul came in the heat of the battle against the Mavs’ rivals, the Phoenix Suns. Doncic and Devin Booker renewed their rivalry late in that game, as the two came face to face with each other after the Mavs star took exception to Booker’s “late” trash talk.

As entertaining as Doncic’s fits of temper may be, the Mavs will need him to be on his best behavior from here on out. The margins in the playoff hunt are razor thin at the moment; while the Mavs currently sit in the seventh spot, where they would face a revamped Los Angeles Clippers team in the play-in if the season ended today.

The Slovenian superstar’s emotions may make him the incredible player that he is, but it’s best for the Mavs if he lets his game do the talking during the stretch run.