Published November 21, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Social media was flooded with memes after Team India superstar Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav’s knock not only powered Hardik Pandya and company to secure a 65-run win but also gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the Kiwis. However, it was the fans who had the most fun as they posted hilarious jokes and memes to describe his heroics against Kane Williamson and his boys.

How does SKY hit a good length ball over third man with a straight bat. pic.twitter.com/YhSowqnmfk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2022

Ball when Surya Kumar Yadav bats pic.twitter.com/atzTMODAoO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav’s knock was laced with eleven 4s and seven 6s as he showcased his full repertoire of 360-degree shots in front of a sell-out crowd in Mount Maunganui.

It was a masterful exhibition of explosive T20 batting by Suryakumar Yadav as he broke a series of records in the process. This year, it was his second hundred after a similar effort against England in Nottingham in July. With his ton in New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav became the second man after Rohit Sharma to score two centuries in the sport’s shortest format in a calendar year. Rohit Sharma achieved the same feat in 2018.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 111* is now the highest score by an India batter in New Zealand, breaking the previous record held by Rohit Sharma who hit 65 in a match in 2020.

Coming back to the match, after New Zealand put India into bat, Hardik Pandya and his boys got off to a conservative start with Rishabh losing his wicket in the sixth over after making just 6 runs off 13 balls.

However, Suryakumar Yadav changed the complexion of the game as he got into his stride as soon as he walked onto the pitch at No.3. His whirlwind knock took India to a mammoth total of 191/6. In reply, the Kiwis were bowled out on 126 with skipper Kane Williamson being the lone warrior for his team, smashing a 61 off 52 deliveries.

After the match, an extremely happy Suryakumar Yadav said that his hundred was special.

“In T20 cricket, a hundred is always special. But it was also important for me to bat till the end, that’s what Hardik [Pandya, his partner in an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket] was telling me from the other end. Just try and play till the 18th-19th over, we need a score of 180-185, and really happy with the score on the board,” Suryakumar Yadav said in a conversation with the host broadcasters of the series after India’s innings. “I’m enjoying batting this way, I’ve been doing the same thing in the nets, all practice sessions and going out [to the middle], all these things happening, I’m very happy with that,” he added. “The plan was clear when we came to bat. The plan was for me to bat till the end to reach par score of 170. Secret I feel for such kind of format you have to have good intent irrespective of situation. Great feeling coming here and having a full game irrespective of the conditions,” Suryakumar Yadav said after India’s win.

Moments after Suryakumar Yadav’s whirlwind innings, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to declare him the best player in the world.

Describing Suryakumar Yadav’s knock as one from a “video game”, Virat Kohli wrote, “Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him.”

After Virat Kohli showered his love on Suryakumar Yadav, he responded to his social media post during the post-match media briefing.

In his conversation with reporters, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his admiration for Virat Kohli and how the two have developed a special bond, particularly in the last six months or so.