Twitter erupted in joy after Team India superstar Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand, powering the Men in Blue to a 65-run win over the Kiwis on Sunday. His knock was laced with seven sixes and 11 fours as he showcased his full repertoire of 360-degree shots in front of a sell-out crowd in Mount Maunganui. It was a masterful exhibition of explosive T20 batting by Suryakumar Yadav as he broke a series of records in the process. This year, it was his second hundred after a similar effort against England in Nottingham in July. With his ton in New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav became the second man after Rohit Sharma to score two centuries in the sport’s shortest format in a calendar year. Rohit Sharma achieved the same feat in 2018.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 111* is now the highest score by an India batter in New Zealand, breaking the previous record held by Rohit Sharma who hit 65 in a match in 2020.

Coming back to the match, after New Zealand put India into bat, Hardik Pandya and his boys got off to a conservative start with Rishabh losing his wicket in the sixth over after making just 6 runs off 13 balls.

However, Suryakumar Yadav changed the complexion of the game as he got into his stride as soon as he walked onto the pitch at No.3. His whirlwind knock took India to a mammoth total of 191/6. In reply, the Kiwis were bowled out on 126 with skipper Kane Williamson being the lone warrior for his team, smashing a 61 off 52 deliveries.

After the match, an extremely happy Suryakumar Yadav said that his hundred was special.

“In T20 cricket, a hundred is always special. But it was also important for me to bat till the end, that’s what Hardik [Pandya, his partner in an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket] was telling me from the other end. Just try and play till the 18th-19th over, we need a score of 180-185, and really happy with the score on the board,” Suryakumar Yadav said in a conversation with the host broadcasters of the series after India’s innings.

“I’m enjoying batting this way, I’ve been doing the same thing in the nets, all practice sessions and going out [to the middle], all these things happening, I’m very happy with that,” he added.

“The plan was clear when we came to bat. The plan was for me to bat till the end to reach par score of 170. Secret I feel for such kind of format you have to have good intent irrespective of situation. Great feeling coming here and having a full game irrespective of the conditions,” Suryakumar Yadav said after India’s win.

Even New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s batting as he said that he has “never seen” anything like that.

“That was one of the best knocks I have ever seen. Some of those shots I have never seen. That was next level. They were outstanding and we weren’t up to the task. It was frustrating but keeps pointing back to Suryakumar and the way he went about. It was frustrating that we kept losing wickets. T20 can be like that sometimes,” Kane Williamson said after his side’s loss.

India skipper Hardik Pandya was equally effusive in his praise of Suryakumar Yadav, claiming the World No.1 batter gave a massive advantage to India with his blazing knock.

“Complete performance, absolutely can’t get better than us. Suryakumar put us 30 runs forward. After that the bowlers were very clinical. Being aggressive does not mean you take every ball on, its about body language. Looking at all those, we ticked all those boxes, especially with the water due to the rain. It was quite difficult to bowl but they stuck to their plans,” Hardik Pandya said after India took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series with one match to go.

“Sixth bowler, absolutely. I have bowled lots of times but going forward I want a number of more bowling opportunities. Not always that bowlers will have their day but if you give them game time…. it could’ve gone another way also. But today the sixth bowler Deepak stopped the runs and those two overs changed the game and put them under pressure. I expect them to be professional, that they are. Just give them the opportunity to give them support. People were backing each other, that’s what I am looking for,” Hardik Pandya added.

“[Changes for third T20I?] Don’t know, we’ll see the wicket. I’d love to give everyone an opportunity but we’ll ask the bowlers if they need rest, we’ll see at the ground,” Hardik Pandya concluded.