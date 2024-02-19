While playing for Baylor, Griner averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 blocked shots per game iver four seasons.

The Baylor women's basketball team paid tribute to one of its most iconic athletes, Brittney Griner, by retiring her No. 42 jersey prior to the Bears' game against Texas Tech on Sunday. The event marked Griner's first return to a Baylor home game since her senior season over a decade ago.

Griner's legacy at Baylor is nothing short of legendary. She was a pivotal figure in the Bears' perfect 40-0 national championship run in the 2011-12 season, earning her the first of two consecutive AP national player of the year awards.

“Just full of emotion,” Griner said during an in-game interview on the ESPN broadcast, per the Associated Press. “As soon as (the jersey) started to go up, that's when I started to break.”

The jersey retirement ceremony was filled with video highlights of Griner's career and was met with applause from Baylor fans. Griner, visibly moved, waved to the crowd. This honor, she said, meant everything to her. She completed her degree at Baylor in 2019.

Over four seasons with the Bears, she averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 blocked shots per game. Her 748 blocks remain an NCAA record. Baylor's decision to retire her jersey, a move long championed by current coach Nicki Collen, was a fitting tribute to Griner's contributions to the sport and the university. Collen's gesture of wearing a gold blazer adorned with No. 42 and Griner's achievements highlighted the ceremony's significance.

Kim Mulkey, Griner's coach at Baylor who secured three national championships in 21 years before taking the head coach position at LSU in April 2021, praised the retirement of Griner's jersey as “awesome.” Since Griner's departure, Baylor has not issued her No. 42 jersey to any player.

Reflecting on her college years, Griner said she cherished the time with her team and fans over individual achievements.

“When you look back at it, you start to forget about the stats. You just remember the wins, and you remember all the other things,” Griner said.

Drafted first by Phoenix in the 2013 WNBA draft, Brittney Griner has become a six-time All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist throughout her career with the Mercury. Her jersey retirement marks the seventh for Baylor's women's basketball, joining the ranks of Odyssey Sims, Melissa Jones (her former teammates), Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Sheila Lambert and Sophia Young.