The Phoenix Suns dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final regular season game on April 14, setting up what should be a hotly contested Game One NBA Playoffs grudge match on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Prior to the game Suns guard Bradley Beal got a chance to check out the WNBA Phoenix Mercury's new threads, and came away duly impressed, as shown in a video that included his curious and astonished reaction.
Beal's video surfaced amid the issuing of a Stephen A. Smith ‘Steph Curry playoff challenge' to Suns leading scorer Kevin Durant. Grayson Allen's new contract extension was accompanied by high praise from Phoenix GM James Jones.
The video shows a laid back and excited Beal throwing his support behind the Mercury's latest threads.
Beal Waxes Poetic on Mercury's New Threads
The Suns guard appeared simultaneously laid back and excited as he waxed poetic about the Mercury's new ‘rebel' jerseys. He also hailed Mercury guard Diana Taurasi as the ‘GOAT' in the video, which can be seen below.
"Ooh, these are crispy… these might be better than ours."
Suns guard Bradley Beal admires the Phoenix Mercury's new threads 👀
(via @PhoenixMercury)pic.twitter.com/0LzQUzMsVn
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 19, 2024
“Bradley Ballah Beal,' #cominginhot,” one fan said in the comments section with a Suns logo at the end of their message.
“It's the same as the Suns old one was,” another fan added.
“They're just like the old valley jerseys,” another commenter clarified.
“Bradley you would have looked good in our 2021 valley jerseys. I wish they would bring them back,” another fan added.
The Mercury open the 2024 preseason against the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET in Seattle.
Brittany Griner, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury are one of the most star-studded teams in the WNBA, similar to their NBA counterparts the Suns. Brittany Griner led the Mercury in scoring last year with 17.5 points while Diana Taurasi was second with 16 points per game.
Suns, Timberwolves Clash on the Horizon
The Suns' first round series against the Timberwolves is one of the most intriguing of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Timberwolves are the three seed and won seven more games than the Suns this past season, but Beal's team beat Anthony Edwards' squad in all three head-to-head matchups.
The Suns also have experience on their side with seasoned playoff veterans and former NBA Finals participants Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves are a 1.5 point favorite over the Suns in Game One, suggesting that Beal, Durant and company have their work cut out for them on the road in the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes.'