Here's how to watch Apple TV's Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, celebrating Lionel Messi's World Cup run with Argentina.

Lionel Messi climbed the last mountain left in global soccer back in 2022, leading Argentina to their third World Cup, the first since the glory days of Diego Maradona. Messi has left European soccer, but Apple TV has stepped in to help facilitate his arrival in MLS and Inter Miami. While one documentary, Messi Meets America, has already been released, Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is one of the most anticipated shows on Apple TV.

The most popular athlete in the world's story of winning the most popular sporting event in the world will be live very soon. So here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

How to watch Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Messi's World Cup documentary is premiering Feb. 21 on Apple TV+. Apple TV is the current partner of MLS and played a key role in helping finalize Inter Miami's stunning move to secure the services of the Argentinian superstar. The four-part documentary will cover all five of Lionel Messi's World Cup appearances, from heartbreak against Germany in 2014 to triumph against France in 2022 and everything before, during, and after. Apple promises some very private and honest reflections from the iconic star, covering his entire career with the Argentinian national team, his international retirement, and his return.

Apple is also rolling out some award-winning producers for this documentary. Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, and Matt Renner are just a few of the names associated with this project. Apple TV+ is available for $9.99/mo through the Apple TV app. It will be the only place you can watch this new doc. The timing is very interesting, given the deeply public consequences of sports documentaries that have been public recently. The Last Dance is the most famous example, especially given the Bulls fans booing Jerry Kraus.

Lionel Messi is one of the only athletes alive on the same level of fame as Michael Jordan. But it seems incredibly unlikely that Messi's World Cup will take a similar tone as The Last Dance. Beyond those athletes' incredibly competitive and successful nature, Messi isn't really the “and I took that personally” type.

Messi has been one of the most scrutinized players of all time, but he has also been one of the most private athletes ever. So we will get unparalleled access to his thoughts and experiences. However, we should still get some unparalleled insight into the mind of the all-time great. We'll have interviews and access to the Argentinian. Gary Lineker is one of surely a handful of famous figures who will give their perspectives on Messi.