Lionel Messi has confirmed that he is set to join MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer following his exit from PSG after two seasons. While it's unknown at this point what Messi will be paid per season with Miami, the perks of his contract are absolutely wild.

Just take a look at this. Via ESPN:

The details of Leo Messi's proposed contract with Inter Miami

GOAT things. There's a belief he could be getting $50 million per season from David Beckham's side, but a lot more money will also be coming from the Apple TV's subscription service for the MLS Season Pass, too, never mind other endorsements that come his way once landing in the United States.

Lionel Messi revealed Wednesday that he wasn't interested in staying in Europe unless a Barcelona reunion became a reality. Unfortunately, they weren't in a financial position to sign the club legend after he abruptly left in the summer of 2021.

For the MLS, this is absolutely massive. Inter Miami's ticket prices have increased by more than four times since the news broke and for the league as a whole, Messi's arrival is going to do wonders for increasing the popularity of the game in America.

Also, you can surely expect more stars to follow suit. In all honesty, Messi is still far too good of a player to play in Major League Soccer and will likely dominate every single week while living his best life with the family in South Beach. I mean, he did just lead Argentina to a World Cup title.

A groundbreaking day for the MLS.