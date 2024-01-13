Steve Kerr was upset at how Chicago Bulls fans booed the late Jerry Krause and his wife

As the Jerry Krause booing incident continues to make headlines, one former Chicago Bulls player chimed in on the whole situation: Steve Kerr. Now a coach for the Golden State Warriors, Kerr couldn't help but feel upset at what he thought was a “shameful” reaction from the fans toward the wife of the general manager he used to play for.

“It's shameful, it's absolutely shameful,” Kerr said, via Warriors on NBCS. “I'm devastated for Thelma and for the Krause family. What can we possibly be thinking?”

"It's absolutely shameful … they should be ashamed." 😳 Steve Kerr sounds off on Bulls fans booing Jerry and Thelma Krause during the Ring of Honor ceremony pic.twitter.com/KQXUjwfx8M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 13, 2024

During the Bulls' Ring of Honor ceremony, Thelma Krause was in attendance to represent the late Jerry Krause. However, the Chicago fandom still harbors resentment toward Krause due to his rumored influence on the disbandment of the Michael Jordan-era team, and they let Thelma hear it in the form of loud boos. The widow was visibly shaken and was seen tearing up during the ordeal.

The Warriors head coach also noted that the ceremony was an occasion to celebrate. In addition, Kerr sent out a reminder that despite whatever opinion one had on Krause, the former Bulls GM was still the one who built the team to start with.

“Whether people liked Jerry or not…we're here to celebrate. Jerry did an amazing job building that team. Tonight and last night was all about the joy and the love that that team shared with the city,” Kerr added.

While the boos already created a dent in the ceremony, Steve Kerr and the Warriors added to the woes in the United Center by eventually defeating the Bulls, 140-131.