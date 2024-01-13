As the Jerry Krause booing incident continues to make headlines, one former Chicago Bulls player chimed in on the whole situation: Steve Kerr. Now a coach for the Golden State Warriors, Kerr couldn't help but feel upset at what he thought was a “shameful” reaction from the fans toward the wife of the general manager he used to play for.

“It's shameful, it's absolutely shameful,” Kerr said, via Warriors on NBCS. “I'm devastated for Thelma and for the Krause family. What can we possibly be thinking?”

During the Bulls' Ring of Honor ceremony, Thelma Krause was in attendance to represent the late Jerry Krause. However, the Chicago fandom still harbors resentment toward Krause due to his rumored influence on the disbandment of the Michael Jordan-era team, and they let Thelma hear it in the form of loud boos. The widow was visibly shaken and was seen tearing up during the ordeal.

The Warriors head coach also noted that the ceremony was an occasion to celebrate. In addition, Kerr sent out a reminder that despite whatever opinion one had on Krause, the former Bulls GM was still the one who built the team to start with.

RECOMMENDED
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Warriors' 'fantastic' Andrew Wiggins' helps Dubs to feel-good win over Bulls amid trade rumors

Jack Winter ·

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr
Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga's shocking response to benching after matching season-high in win over Bulls

Jack Winter ·

2024 Warriors Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry with a shared thought bubble of them hoisting the 2022 NBA championship trophy
Warriors' Klay Thompson not losing faith on Dubs' championship potential despite struggles

Jedd Pagaduan ·

“Whether people liked Jerry or not…we're here to celebrate. Jerry did an amazing job building that team. Tonight and last night was all about the joy and the love that that team shared with the city,” Kerr added.

While the boos already created a dent in the ceremony, Steve Kerr and the Warriors added to the woes in the United Center by eventually defeating the Bulls, 140-131.