It has been known that Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and his friend Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried use MLB The Show to help prepare for their next opponents, and Giolito explained what it is like having a line from the announcers mentioning that in the game.

“I play as myself in MLB The Show, for my scouting preparation, there is like a voice line that the in-game announcers have now that like talks about it,” Lucas Giolito said with Chris Rose of Jomboy Media. “So they start having this conversation about how me and Max Fried play MLB The Show to prepare for our next opponent. So it's like super meta and weird because I'm literally playing the game and I'm hearing the announcers talking about how I play the game to prepare for the next opponent and it's like, very strange.”

MLB The Show has gone meta on Lucas Giolito pic.twitter.com/f3JJYwqOri — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) June 21, 2023

Chicago Cubs television announcer Jon Sciambi is the play-by-play voice of MLB The Show 23, and he says the line about Giolito and Max Fried.

“Here's a fun fact on Lucas Giolito. He and his former high school teammate Max Fried will take the scouting report the night before their start and then go through it by playing MLB The Show,” Jon Sciambi says in the game.

Both Giolito and Fried have had successful careers. Giolito's White Sox are not having a great season, and he could be on the move at the MLB trade deadline. Fried is dealing with an elbow injury, but the Braves are among the best teams in baseball.