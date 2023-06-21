Touki Toussaint will stay in the American League Central division. After getting designated for assignment over the weekend by the Cleveland Guardians, Toussaint was claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers, as announced by the White Sox via the team's official Twitter account.

The #WhiteSox have claimed right-handed pitcher Touki Toussaint off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox 40-man roster increases to 40. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 20, 2023

The White Sox also did not have to make room for Toussaint prior to the move, as he's the one that has filled the final spot on their 40-man roster.

Toussaint has appeared in only one game so far in the 2023 MLB regular season which happened last Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. In that game, Toussaint pitched for 3.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with five free passes issued and only two strikeouts in a 5-1 loss.

Speaking of the Diamondbacks, they were the ones who selected Toussaint in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft. A year later, Arizona traded him to the Atlanta Braves along with Bronson Arroyo for Philip Gosselin. He would later land with the Los Angeles Angels before signing a minor-league contract with the Guardians last January.

Toussaint has yet to fully realize in the big leagues the potential he had in him when he was a top 100 prospect in the minors. So far in his career in the majors, he has a 10-8 record and 5.33 ERA to go with a 1.489 WHIP across 174.0 innings. His best year to date in the MLB came in 2018 when he went 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and a career-high 102 ERA+ with the Braves.