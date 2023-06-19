A brutal season for the Chicago White Sox has prompted plenty of trade rumors regarding their top veteran players, including starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Gioito, appearing on the Chris Rose Rotation, sees his name come up in trade talks online but says he is committed to the White Sox for as long as they're committed to him.

“I'm very, very loyal to this organization. They gave me an opportunity to fail over and over and over again at the big league level,” Giolito said. “I don't like dwelling on the what-ifs of the future because that does create anxiety.”

In his seventh season with the White Sox, Giolito is one of the few players on the roster that would garner some serious trade interest. He's a free agent at the end of the year and although Chicago tried to extend his contract the two sides have not come to an agreement.

This season Giolito has a 3.54 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 15 starts. He's coming into his own in June, as he's allowed three earned runs in 18 innings. The White Sox are 2-1 in his starts this month.

It remains to be seen whether Giolito will finish the season with the White Sox or be in Chicago beyond 2023. It's evident that he wants to focus on winning when it's his turn in the rotation and he even thinks that the White Sox can make something out of this season.

Despite the disappointing season, fans on the South Side of Chicago have someone to root for in Lucas Giolito.