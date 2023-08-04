The 2023 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, but teams are still able to make minor moves. The New York Mets did just that Friday, claiming Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyson Miller on waivers. The Dodgers designated Tyson Miller for assignment Wednesday, allowing the Mets to pick up the right-handed pitcher.

If Tyson Miller pitches for the Mets, he'll have played for three different teams in the 2023 season. Miller started the season with the Milwaukee Brewers. On July 12, the Brewers sent Miller to the Dodgers in exchange for cash. The 28-year-old was released to make room for Ryan Pepiot on the roster.

The Brewers gave up on Miller after he pitched to a 5.79 ERA in seven appearances. Miller got in one game for the Dodgers, giving up two runs and four baserunners in two innings. His one relief appearance with Los Angeles elevated his ERA to 6.35 for the 2023 season.

The Mets and Dodgers have been involved in a couple of moves in recent days. Shortly before the trade deadline arrived, the Dodgers traded the Mets pitchers Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek for cash.

New York was the biggest seller at the trade deadline. The Mets sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros and Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in a pair of moves that could help decide the AL pennant race. David Robertson, Tommy Pham and Mark Canha were also traded deadline casualties.

The Mets accepted that the most expensive roster in the history of American team sports couldn't compete for a title. New York could have its eyes on 2025 for when it might be able to contend again.