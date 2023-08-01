The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the busiest teams at the MLB trade deadline, and they just kept wheeling and dealing even in the final minutes. Before the deadline closed, they actually made a pair of trades to better manage the roster.

General manager Brandon Gomes may have failed to convince the New York Mets to give them Justin Verlander despite their interest, but they still agreed on a different deal. The Dodgers apparently sent Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek to the Mets in exchange for cash, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

In the other deal, the Dodgers acquired left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals in a move to further improve their pitching staff, according to league insider Mark Feinsand. While Yarbrough has missed a ton of games early in the season, his run in July showed a lot of promise. He recorded a 2.19 ERA in his four starts in the month, allowing just six runs and recording 15 strikeouts in the process.

Yarbrough is capable of both starting or relieving given his experience, so that should be beneficial for the Dodgers. He now joins Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly as newcomers in LA's pitching crew after the team acquired the two in the days leading to the deadline.

It was definitely an eventful deadline day for the Dodgers. Although they also had some key misses, including their pursuit of Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, they were still able to improve the team tremendously with the several solid acquisitions they made.