The Los Angeles Dodgers have added depth to their pitching staff, making a trade to acquire RHP Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per Bill Plunkett of Orange County Register. In a subsequent transaction to make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers are moving veteran reliever Daniel Hudson to the 60-day injured list.

Hudson, 36, had just made his return to the bullpen in late June after a lengthy absence rehabbing from a torn ACL injury. Hudson was only able to appear in three games this season, picking up his lone save in a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 5th.

After that save, Hudson was emotional about being back on the bump, choking up in an interview with The Athletic.

“Kind of like how I remembered it,” Hudson said. “It’s a pretty special feeling walking through those gates.”

Unfortunately for Hudson, his knees would give him more trouble after his brief return. If there's any silver lining to the difficult news, it's that Hudson's current injury, an MCL sprain, is on his non-surgically repaired knee.

In acquiring Tyson Miller, the Dodgers are picking up a relatively unknown entity. The 27-year-old has only pitched 25 innings spread across three seasons with three different teams (Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee), registering a career ERA of 7.92. Miller appeared in only seven games for the Brewers this season.

Losing a historically reliable reliever like Daniel Hudson for another extended period of time is a tough blow, especially given the Dodgers' bullpen issues this season and the NL West race heating up. The Dodgers entered the All-Star break with a record of 51-38, good for a share of first place in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.