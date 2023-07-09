The New York Mets' All-Star representatives for 2023 are Pete Alonso and Kodai Senga. Numerous other big-name players on the team have not played well enough to get a nomination. Francisco Lindor has been very good but has once again struck out on getting All-Star recognition in his time with the Mets.

Lindor is often maligned for his massive contract while not being one of the absolute best players in baseball. Lost in all the discussions about whether he is overpaid is that he is still very good. With an OPS of .802, strong defense at shortstop and increased power leading to 19 home runs already, Lindor is having another very productive season.

Brandon Nimmo takes massive umbrage with Lindor being snubbed from the All-Star game. He directed his anger toward voters who voted in Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, citing Arizona's Chase Field as a reason why.

“Francisco has all these extra-base hits in a park that is not a hitter’s ballpark and you could argue that Arizona is almost as bad as Colorado,” Nimmo said, via the New York Post. “They always talk about the Hall of Fame and all this stuff and I heard all the crap with Todd Helton and his numbers are inflated because he’s in Coors Field, well you can say that same stuff about Arizona. [Lindor] should be in the All-Star game — 100 percent…Based on where we are in the season and what we just did in Arizona, that pick should have gone to [Lindor]. I will stand behind that.”

The Diamondbacks hitters are indeed aided by their ballpark but, truthfully, not nearly as much as Colorado Rockies hitters are. The Mets have one of the least hitter-friendly parks in MLB. Perdomo is having a strong season but the argument for Lindor over him is sound. Ultimately, one of the key players for a surprisingly great D-Backs team gets the nod.

In 2023, very little has gone right for the Mets. Lindor once again not being named an All-Star is just a small part of what has been a brutal season for the World Series hopefuls.