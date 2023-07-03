Expect New York Mets star Pete Alonso to be in Seattle in the upcoming 2023 MLB All-Star break. Not only is Alonso the only Mets player who got the All-Star nod this year, but he also intends to chase another MLB Home Run Derby title. Alonso made the announcement during a live interview in the middle of Sunday's game between the Mets and the San Francisco Giants at CitiField.

Via Awful Announcing:

Karl Ravech: “Selfishly, Pete, I'm sitting up here, I'm thinking Alonso, All-Star Game. Can we do the other thing? Is that something you might want to consider?”

Pete Alonso: “I will be participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby. You can count me in, guys.”

Perhaps action spoke louder than words for Pete Alonso during the Giants game, as he smashed a two-run homer in the eighth inning to push extend the Mets' lead to four runs. The Mets ended the contest on top, 8-4, for their second win in a row. Overall, Pete Alonso finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI plus a walk.

Thus far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Alonso is batting just .221 but his power is definitely still there. His 25 home runs to date trail just Los Angeles Angels do-it-all superstar Shohei Ohtani's 31 taters and Atlanta Braves infielder Matt Olson's 28 homers. Pete Alonso also has 58 RBIs.

Pete Alonso's MLB Home Run Derby resume

Pete Alonso has won the Home Run Derby twice so far in his career. He collected his first title in 2019 at Progressive Field when he barely edged Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round, 25-24. In 2021, Alonso successfully defended his Home Run Derby crown. He even set a new record in the event by going off for 35 home runs in the first round against Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals. Just like in 2019, he won the finals matchup by just a home run (23-22) against Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles.

Alonso got dethroned in 2022 when he lost in the second round to Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, 31-23.

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 10.