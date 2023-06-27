Buck Showalter may be on the hot seat. The New York Mets are in the midst of an abysmal 2023 season and Showalter has been forced to shoulder some of the blame. Although it certainly isn't all his fault, some of his head-scratching postgame comments have rubbed fans the wrong way. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, however, isn't placing any of the blame on Showalter. In fact, he still believes Showalter is a terrific manager.

“Buck is one of the best managers in the league,” Lindor said, via Andy Martino of SNY. “One hundred percent. He has not lost the team. He is still in the front. He is still holding on to the clubhouse. I told him last year, if he posts up, I’ll post up. And he had posted up every day.”

Some may claim that Lindor has to say this. After all, he's not going to make negative comments to the media about his manager. That said, Lindor certainly didn't have to praise Showalter as much as he did. His response seems genuine, as if he truly believes in the Mets manager despite the backlash Showalter's received.

Mets' brutal 2023 season

The Mets entered the 2023 season with lofty expectations. They were fresh off an offseason that saw them sign reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and the roster appeared to be poised for another competitive campaign. Instead, they currently hold a 35-43 record which places them fourth in the National League East.

It's clear some form of change is needed. The easy claim to make is that the Mets simply need to play better. However, that's much easier said than done. Whether it's changing managers or making trade deadline moves, the Mets have to find an answer soon. Otherwise, the 2023 season will end in disappointment.