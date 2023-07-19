On Wednesday, New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks teamed up to create a special day for pediatric cancer patients by hosting them for the Mets-White Sox game. However, the heartfelt gesture is especially poignant for Carrasco and Hendriks, who both are cancer survivors.

Carrasco has played for the Mets since 2021 after spending the previous 11 years with the Cleveland Guardians. Carrasco previously battled leukemia in 2019, and since moving to New York has founded his “Cookie's Kids” program, which hosts child cancer patients monthly at Citi Field, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

However on Wednesday he was joined by Hendriks, who beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier this year. Hendriks, who has been doing a similar program in Chicago, helped Carrasco host a special night for kids at Cohen Children's hospital, per New York Mets official Twitter page.

.@Cookie_Carrasco teamed up with fellow cancer survivor Liam Hendriks for a special edition of Cookie’s Kids, hosting pediatric cancer patients from @Cohen_Childrens. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/F35oLgOvei — New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2023

Liam Hendriks, who has been with the White Sox since 2021, had such an incredible battle with to recover from Stage-4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that he won the Jimmy V. award ahead of the 2023 ESPY's, after making his return to the field in May. In his incredible return against the Los Angeles Angels, he threw sixteen strikes. He has also donated $100,000 to cancer research.

Hendriks spoke on his collaboration with Carrasco and Cohen Children's Hospital saying, “It was great today, being able to talk to him about his stuff, what he went through and kind of relate the stories … And then to hear some of the kids talk about their treatment plans and everything, it’s always really cool,” per Anthony DiComo.