Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks is the 2023 recipient of the Jimmy V Award after making an incredible return to Major League Baseball following a battle with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

“Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, a symbol of his strength and resilience in his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma,” wrote ESPN's Isabelle Lopez.

“In Hendriks' first game back on the mound this May, he threw 16 strikes against the Los Angeles Angels, bringing the crowd to their feet for a standing ovation as he walked back to the dugout. Battling cancer since late last year, Hendriks returned to the mound within six months and donated $100,000 to cancer research in the process.”

It's absolutely well-deserved for the Australian, who returned to the mound on May 29 after being diagnosed last December.

After the diagnosis, Hendriks was steadfast that he wouldn't require a trip to the 60-day injured list, and he continued to work his way back. He threw bullpen sessions in Arizona while undergoing chemotherapy, before joining Triple-A Charlotte for six rehab appearances.

That was followed by three live bullpens with the White Sox before he was activated before the end of May, per MLB.com.

“Liam is one of those special players [who] has the ability to connect with fans even if they never met him,” White Sox GM Rick Hahn said after Hendriks' activation, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “Whether it's the charitable work he does in the community or the authenticity that comes across when he gets interviewed or the way he's so honest and vulnerable about himself and what he's experiencing.”

It's the 34-year-olds third season with the White Sox; he's accumulated a respectable 3.82 ERA across 650 innings with five teams over 13 seasons, per MLB.com.

The award itself is named after former North Carolina State basketball coach Jim Valvano, who announced the creation of the V Foundation for Cancer Research while he was terminally ill in 1993.

He passed away just two months after his speech announcing the foundation at the 1993 ESPYS.

Past recipients of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance include Dick Vitale (2022), Chris Nikic (2021), Craig Sager (2016) and Stuart Scott (2014), per ESPN.