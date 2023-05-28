Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Chicago White Sox announced that relief pitcher Liam Hendriks will be activated on Monday after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the White Sox announced it with a great video.

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud. Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Liam Hendriks’ story has been arguably the most heart-warming story of the 2023 baseball season. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January, and had been undergoing treatment since.

The first positive development for Hendriks came in spring training, when the White Sox expressed optimism when it came to Hendriks pitching at some point in the 2023 season.

Now, that optimism turned out to be warranted, as he will be a part of the team once again on Monday. He has been one of the top closers in baseball in recent years. On top of it being a feel-good story, Hendriks’ return will bolster the White Sox bullpen, as long as he performs to his career norms.

The White Sox struggled mightily to start the season, but are not completely out of the race in the American League Central.

Chicago currently sits at 22-33, in fourth place in the American League Central. The Minnesota Twins are in first with a 27-26 record, the Detroit Tigers are in second with a 25-26 record, and the Cleveland Guardians are at 23-29.

The division is arguably the weakest in MLB, which presents an opportunity for the White Sox, if they can start to play well over the remaining months of the season. If not, the team could become sellers at the trade deadline, with Hendriks potentially being a name that the Chicago could trade.