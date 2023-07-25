New York Mets reliever David Robertson isn't a big fan of being traded. The adjustments and the logistical nightmare that come after a trade are things he had no desire to even think about.

“I’m not excited about it,” Robertson told Newsday, per Tim Healey. “I like it here. I’m not excited about it. It’s just what happens.”

“If they move me, it’s because the organization sees a need to, to make them better. If they do, I’m going to end up on a team that really wants to have me. And I’ll probably end up in a very similar role that I’m in now, a high-leverage situation,” the Mets veteran reliever added. “If it happens, it happens. I’ll pack up everything and figure out where to go and figure out which hotel we’re going to live in and all that crap. Cars getting shipped. It’s just a mess. It’s a mess for a family.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robertson is certainly speaking from experience. He's been involved in a couple of trades before. The Chicago White Sox sent him to the New York Yankees in 2017. Last year, the Chicago Cubs traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies before inking a one-year deal with the Mets in December.

There is a potential for a team like the Mets to deal assets away like Robertson at the trade deadline. Expected to be among the chief contenders for not just the division title in the National League East division but for the World Series as well, the Mets just don't have the record at the moment to match those lofty expectations.

So far this season, Robertson has a 4-2 record with 14 saves and a 2.08 ERA across 39 appearances on the mound.