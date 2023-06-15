The New York Mets entered the 2023 season with some extremely high expectations, and for good reason. After an explosive offseason, it was clear that the Mets were aiming to be a top World Series contender this season. Yet as we approach the midway point of the season, the Mets are one of the biggest disappointments across the league.

With a 32-36 record, the Mets have found themselves sitting in fourth place in the National League East, and ten games behind the Atlanta Braves in first place. New York was expected to be pacing their division this season, but instead, they aren't even a wild card team in the National League. And given how they are 2-8 over their last ten games, things don't seem to be getting any better.

There's no beating around the bush when suggesting the Mets have been a very big disappointment this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't players who have been stepping up for them. So with that in mind, let's pick out three Mets players who are deserving of being All-Stars for their strong play so far in the 2023 season.

3. David Robertson

The Mets haven't had to close out a ton of wins this season as we just mentioned, but when they have, David Robertson has been lights out for them. Playing for the seventh team of his career, Robertson has taken hold of the Mets closer role, and has been exactly what they have needed at the back of their bullpen so far this season.

Robertson has only picked up ten saves so far on the season, which isn't outrageous, but he has a sparkling 1.78 ERA, and if his team was winning more games, he would likely be in better position to earn the second All-Star selection of his career. Given how good his numbers aside from the saves have been, though, Robertson should be picked as a reliever one way or another.

Robertson's only other All-Star selection came all the way back in 2011, when he was arguably the best reliever in all of baseball, and while he's endured some up-and-downs since then, it's clear that this is the best Robertson has looked in awhile. He may not have outrageously gaudy numbers, but Robertson has been good enough to earn his second career All-Star selection.

2. Brandon Nimmo

New York handed Brandon Nimmo the big money deal he was looking for this offseason, and so far, he's done a solid job of living up to expectations. Similar to Robertson, Nimmo doesn't have outrageously gaudy numbers, but that doesn't mean that he can be completely ignored in the All-Star conversation.

In a Mets lineup where there isn't a lot of consistency, Nimmo is one of the few guys who has shown up to play on a nightly basis so far this season. His numbers are solid (.289 BA, 6 HR, 29 RBI, .815 OPS) and he's held his own in center field as a defender as well. Nimmo's ability to keep getting on base has been huge for New York.

While Nimmo is worthy of consideration, there's a very good chance he will get overlooked for other big name players in the voting process. He could sneak onto the roster as a reserve, but it is certainly not worth counting on. However, Nimmo has been a source of consistency for the Mets that cannot be overlooked, and it will be interesting to see if he can find a way to earn his first All-Star selection this year.

Pete Alonso may be on the injured list for the time being, but he's still been the top power hitter in the league to start the 2023 season. Even after missing the last week of action for the Mets, Alonso is still leading the league in home runs, and while his average has taken a dip, it's clear that he has been New York's best hitter all season long.

It's been a bit of an odd season for Alonso (.231 BA, 22 HR, 49 RBI, .872 OPS) who would probably like to see his batting average get bumped back up to around the .260-.270 mark. You cannot complain with the home runs, though, and it's no surprise that the Mets have struggled to consistently score runs without Alonso in the lineup.

The average is a bit of a sore spot, but Alonso's impact for the Mets has been hard to miss to this point. Given all the home runs he's hit in just 62 games, he's probably a lock for a spot already. He may not be a starter, but if there's one safe bet on the Mets to be an All-Star, it would be Alonso, regardless of when he comes back from the injured list.