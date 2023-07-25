If you decided to step right up and meet the 2023 New York Mets, you probably had a bad time.

The Mets have been brutal this season after going on a historic spending spree. With a 46-53 record, they’re way closer to the bottom of the NL East than they are to the top. The 2023 MLB trade deadline is their chance to rectify the situation as much as they can and restock their farm system.

While the Mets aren’t going to tear everything down right now — given how many humongous contracts they have, it would be massively difficult to do anyway — they are seemingly going to act as sellers at the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan names a few players that will likely be on new teams after August 1st.

“Many teams expect the Mets to engage in a soft unloading,” reports Passan. “Outfielder Tommy Pham would be among the best bats available. Outfield mate Mark Canha should join him. And barring the entry of another closer, David Robertson would be the top reliever on the market. They could shed a coterie of other relievers — righties Adam Ottavino and Trevor Gott, lefty Brooks Raley — but those three are controlled by the Mets through at least 2024.”

Pham has had a stellar season for the Mets but since he is on a one-year deal, trading him makes lots of sense. He has .827 OPS and does just about everything you would want from a midseason pickup. Teams, even rivals of New York, have begun to show serious interest. Canha, owner of a .719 OPS, could also be a quality depth piece on a good team.

The 38-year-old Robertson has been very good this season, sporting a 2.08 ERA in 43.1 innings of work. Since he is also on an expiring deal and star closer Edwin Diaz will eventually take over once he gets healthy, the Mets would be wise to deal Robertson. They should shop their veteran relief pitchers, too, but holding onto them isn’t the worst idea.

With plenty of other veterans worth trading ahead of the deadline, the Mets should be active. Taking a step back now could help them regain progress in the future.