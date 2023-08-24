The New York Mets have had an absolutely dismal season, especially against their NL East rival Atlanta Braves. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor's post-game comments on Wednesday acknowledged the gap between the teams as they wrapped up their season series.

The Braves' 7-0 victory gave them a 10-3 record for the season against the Mets. To Lindor, those numbers tell the whole story. “We've got a lot of work to do,” he remarked to The Athletic's Tim Britton.

For Mets fans, the 2023 season is going to be a bitter pill to swallow. Carrying sky-high expectations and dreams of contending for a World Series title, the team never got going and fell behind quickly in the NL East standings.

June 4th marks the last time the Mets were even a .500 ballclub, and with reality setting in, Steve Cohen authorized a sell-off at the trade deadline, shipping out aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, along with several other veterans.

In contrast, the Braves have built on their NLDS appearance last season. They currently own the best record in baseball, have scored the most runs of any team, and have the best run differential in MLB.

FanGraphs currently gives the Braves a better than 1-in-4 chance to win the World Series.

Francisco Lindor has provided a bright spot in an otherwise lost season. He currently sits 10th in MLB with 5.0 WAR, by Baseball Reference's standard. After signing a 10-year contract with the Mets in 2021, he will have plenty of chances to reverse the Mets' fortunes against their hated rivals.

As for who will help Lindor carry the load, that's another matter that will need to be addressed. The mid-season firesale, as well as important questions about other current Mets stars, will only ratchet up the pressure this offseason.