In what has been a disastrous 2023 season for the New York Mets, some of their most important players' futures with the team have been brought into question. After a trade deadline fire sale that saw the likes of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, among others, depart for contending teams, many wondered whether the writing was on the wall as well with regards to first baseman Pete Alonso's stint with the franchise.

In fact, it seemed like Alonso could have joined Verlander and Scherzer on his way out of the Mets clubhouse after a report came out stating that the Milwaukee Brewers were in hot pursuit of the first baseman. But even with that knowledge, the 28-year old slugger reiterated that it's with the Mets that he belongs in and that he loves being a member of the franchise.

“I don't know what the future holds, but right now, I'm a Met. And I love being a Met,” Alonso said in response to questions about the trade talks he was reportedly in, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Nevertheless, it has to be said that despite Pete Alonso's professions of his love for the Mets franchise, the team will still look out for its best interests first and foremost. The 2024 season will be Alonso's last under team control, so if the Mets end up floundering once again next year, it will come as a shock if the 28-year old first baseman sticks with the franchise until his impending free agency.

But the Mets certainly will eye a return to contention in 2024, so it certainly makes sense that the team will want to keep Alonso for as long as possible, as he remains one of the team's most crucial position player pieces.