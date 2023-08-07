It's been a very frustrating season for New York Mets fans. Expectations were extremely high heading into the year, and they have not been met. Injuries plagued the team from the beginning of the season and everything went downhill from there. Now, the Mets are 50-61 and 21 games back of first place in the NL East. The news surrounding the team isn't getting any better, either.

New York announced Monday that they will be sending one of the organizations former top prospects, Brett Baty, down to Triple-A Syracuse, according to a tweet from SNY Mets. Baty was the 12th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Things have looked extremely bleak as of late for Brett Baty. He looks lost at the plate, and going down to face some easier competition might be able to get some of his confidence back up. Overall on the season, he is hitting .216, but the past month has been much worse, and he's been trending down.

In the last 30 days, Baty is hitting .161, in the last 15 days he's hitting .125 and in the last seven days he's hitting .048. The confidence appears to be getting worse as time goes on, and keeping Baty up at this point wouldn't be doing much good.

This seems to be the right decision by the Mets. The team is aware that a playoff push likely isn't going to happen this year, so it's best to start making decisions for next season right now. Sending Baty down will help get his confidence back up and hopefully break him out of his slump. If that ends up being the case, he'll be ready to go for the 2024 season.