The New York Mets were the biggest sellers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, admitting defeat by moving their best pitchers and position players who are headed for free agency. The Mets' trade deadline fire sale was the first part of the rebuilding process. New York should start Part Two with a handful of roster moves after the trade deadline.

Winning baseball games for the remainder of the 2023 season is of little consequence for the Mets. New York made that abundantly clear when it traded Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer for minor-league prospects who might not make major-league contributions for a few more years. Any delusions that New York might've had of remaining competitive for the final two months went out the window with the Mets' sweep at the hands of the lowly Kansas City Royals. Since the trade deadline, the Amazins have been outscored 23-5, looking like a team that knows its season is over.

With a 50-59 record, the Mets are 7.5 games out of the NL playoff race. New York should be focused on improving its chances to contend in 2025 and 2026. The conversation between Scherzer and Mets General Manager Billy Eppler suggests that the franchise is already there.

Let's take a look at 3 roster moves the Mets must make after the 2023 trade deadline.

3. DFA SP Carlos Carrasco

Why is Carlos Carrasco still on the Mets' roster? There's no point in New York keeping a 36-year-old who is headed for free agency and pitching worse than almost any starter in the majors. Carrasco just gave up six runs in six innings to MLB's third-worst offense, increasing his ERA to 6.60. The veteran has one quality start since the calendar turned to June.

There's no doubt that the Mets would've loved to have moved Carrasco at the trade deadline. It's time for New York to designate Carrasco for assignment, opening up a rotation spot for a young pitcher. Maybe a team that is desperate for pitching depth will take a shot on Carrasco. A parting of the ways would benefit both sides.

2. Call Up SP Jose Butto

Carrasco's departure will leave a hole in the rotation, one that should be filled by a pitcher in the Mets' minor-league system. With the Mets out of contention and unconcerned with losing games, it's time that New York gives Jose Butto another shot.

Butto's struggles in Triple-A might make New York reluctant to call up the 25-year-old. The starting pitcher has some ugly stats in 74 innings for the Syracuse Mets. He's 2-6 with a 6.42 ERA and bloated 1.67 WHIP. Butto is coming off a five-inning, two-run performance. Butto hasn't quite been the disaster that those numbers indicate. He's only given up more than four runs in one of his last 10 starts.

Butto pitched fine in three appearances for the Mets early in the 2023 season, giving up four runs across 12.0 innings. New York's farm system is top-heavy with position players. The Mets' No. 19 ranked prospect in the minors, according to MLB.com, Butto is the most major-league-ready starter in the system. He's the most logical candidate to replace Carrasco, giving New York some more insight into his chances of being an MLB starter in 2024.

1. Call Up INF Ronny Mauricio

Ronny Mauricio is the No. 3 ranked player in the Mets' farm system. While catcher Kevin Prada and infielder Luisangel Acuna might have a higher ceiling, neither player is ready to play in the majors. Mauricio is New York's best Triple-A prospect, making him a logical candidate to play for the big-league club in 2023.

There is a sense within the organization that Mauricio has “become stale” in the minors, anticipating his chance to play for the Mets, according to The New York Post. Mauricio has struggled in the last few weeks, but his overall numbers are still impressive. The prospect is hitting .290/.339/.485 with 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 95 games at Triple-A. The Mets should be doing all they can to enhance Mauricio's development. If he's stalled because he's stuck in the minors, New York should give him a chance on the big-league club.

The Mets seem to have big plans for Mauricio as a future part of the big-league club. A shortstop by trade, New York has shifted Mauricio all over the field in hopes that he won't be blocked by Francisco Lindor. Second base has been Mauricio's primary position, but he's nearly spent as much time in left field as he has at shortstop. New York should stop wasting time by keeping Mauricio in the minors and find a spot for him in the Mets' lineup on an everyday basis.