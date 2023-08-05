After what has already been a very frustrating season for the New York Mets due to injuries and a disappointing record, there is more bad news. The Mets top prospect, Ronny Mauricio, has been playing with Triple-A Syracuse, and the feeling in the organization is that he has become disinterested, according to an article from the New York Post.

Many Mets fans are already upset that Ronny Mauricio hasn't been called up, due to the fact that the team has struggled this season and isn't fighting for a playoff spot. Fans believe that because of said struggles, it would be a good time to get him up to the big leagues so he can start getting that experience.

However, the reasoning behind the disinterested worry is the level of play that Mauricio is displaying in Syracuse. In his last 100 plate appearances, Mauricio is hitting .230 with a .745 OPS and has a strikeout rate of 25%. While the Mets don't have much to lose when it comes to calling him up, it seems like the organization wants him to earn that.

Perhaps that message got through to Mauricio when he was benched on Thursday. It's unclear if he received any sort of talking to in regards to that situation, but it seemed like a decision that was supposed to send a message.

The Mets are currently 50-59 and sit 21 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. New York went into the season with high expectations, and this is certainly not the type of year that Mets fans were expecting.