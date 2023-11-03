New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez made a key decision about his future that will be felt immediately within the organization.

The New York Mets finished the 2023 season in fourth place in the National League East. The team's 31-year-old old catcher Omar Narvaez signed prior to the season, only to play in just 47 games while battling injuries.

With the Rangers having been crowned World Series champions, MLB's ‘hot stove' season has officially begun. A manager from the Oakland Athletics was recently named as a possible replacement for departed Mets manager Buck Showalter.

Craig Counsell of the Brewers was interviewed for the Mets' managerial position.

The business of player personnel is next for the organization.

Narvaez Reveals His Choice on Player Option

Narvaez hit just .211 with two home runs and seven RBI last season.

On Thursday, November 2, his choice for 2024 was revealed. Narvaez has chosen to exercise his player option for 2024.

The Mets finished 18th in hitting this past season. The hope for management is that Narvaez provides more pop from his bat this coming year.

Narvaez Likely Mets Backup to Alvarez

Narvaez is likely to remain as the backup to Francisco Alvarez for the Mets.

Last season, Alvarez became a household name among team fans with 25 home runs and 65 RBI in 123 games as a rookie.

Narvaez played three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to his addition to the Mets. He's also played for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox.

The Mets' first spring training game is February 24, 2024 against the St. Louis Cardinals. The spring training season wraps up on Sunday, March 24 against the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins.