As the Mets look for their Buck Showalter replacement, current A's manager Mark Kotsay has emerged as a candidate.

After the pitfalls of this past season, the New York Mets cannot afford to strikeout on their next managerial hire. The Mets are making sure they are leaving no box unchecked and are even looking into the Oakland Athletics current manager.

Mark Kotsay has, “been in the mix,” when it comes to New York's managerial plans, via Andy Martino of SNY. It is still unclear if Kotsay will advance to an in-person interview, but he is clearly a name to watch as the Mets look to find their Buck Showalter replacement.

Kotsay is joining a wide net of candidates for the vacancy. Currently Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has received the most hype in terms of New York's selection. However, candidates such as New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green.

The A's hired Kotsay back in 2022. While their poor play isn't necessarily all his fault, Oakland has gone 110-214 under his tenure. However, Kotsay still has managerial experience that would help him navigate the Mets. Outside of just holding the top role, Kotsay has worked as a bench coach, a hitting coach and even in the front office.

Before stepping into a leadership role, Mark Kotsay had a lengthy career in the MLB. He played from 1997-2013 on seven different teams. That kind of experience is invaluable when trying to find an impressive baseball mind.

If Kotsay were to get the job, he go from a team in the process of re-locating to a squad with playoff aspirations. However, before anything is made official, the Mets are going to make sure they check all of their options.