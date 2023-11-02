The New York Mets are bringing in Brewers manager Craig Counsell for an interview after he was granted permission by Milwaukee.

The New York Mets have been searching for a new manager ever since moving on from Buck Showalter following a disappointing 2023 season. A ton of names have surfaced as possibilities for the Mets, and they recently interviewed former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green. Now, after too many rumors to count, the Mets are bringing in Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell for an interview, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

‘Craig Counsell, the Mets’ top managerial candidate, is headed to New York Thursday for his interview with the team, The Post has learned. New Mets baseball president David Stearns has targeted the accomplished Counsell, his only manager in Milwaukee, to replace Buck Showalter in the Mets dugout and Counsell has an interview scheduled with the team over the next day or two.'

Counsell and president David Stearns worked together for seven years in Milwaukee, so the two have a special relationship with one another. With Counsell's future with the Brewers in limbo, he has long been a rumored favorite for the Mets job. The Cleveland Guardians also interviewed Counsell for the job, and the Mets were granted permission by the Brewers, which is an encouraging sign for any hopes of him leaving the franchise.

In nine seasons as the Brewers manager, Counsell has posted an impressive 707-625 record despite being in the bottom half of MLB payroll numbers. With all of the talent the Mets have on the roster, they expect more, and it is no secret they would likely hand over a massive new contract to Counsell to make him one of the highest-paid managers in the game.