Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke revealed why he chose to stick around with the Hurricanes' football program during ACC Media Days in Charlotte, N.C.

“There was a time, everything was so bad with how the season went, and I had no idea what was going on with the coaching staff, that I was considering (a transfer),” Van Dyke said, via Field Level Media. “But I couldn't do it.

“This is where I wanted to be the entire time.”

Van Dyke showed his support for Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal, who will be entering his second season with Miami after spending the previous five years at Oregon.

“I've had immense trust in Coach Cristobal throughout this entire process,” Van Dyke said, via Field Level Media. “The guys he's brought in to help our team. Just the coaches he brought in to help us as players. It's been great. This offseason, we've worked hard.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“(There are) a lot more guys in our leadership council, and a lot of the guys stepped up. Nobody wants to be 5-7. So it set a fire under us. And now, like I said before, we're just excited to get things going.”

Van Dyke, a former 3-star recruit in Miami's 2020 football recruiting class, played in nine games and started in eight for the Hurricanes in 2022. He threw for 1,835 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, peaking with a 496-yard and three-touchdown performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels in October.

Miami ended its football season with an overall record of 5-7 and a 3-5 record against conference opponents. They took victories over Virginia and Georgia Tech as the season went on, but fell to Clemson and Pittsburgh in their final two games. In February, they hired former Houston coach Shannon Dawson as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Lance Guidry as Miami's defensive coordinator. Dawson replaced former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who was fired after one season with the Miami football program.

“What Shannon has done in his history really fits Tyler, his skill set, the pieces around him,” Cristobal said, via ESPN. “It gives him the opportunity to enhance a supporting cast.”