The Miami football program hired Houston coach Shannon Dawson as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to a Tuesday tweet from Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger.

Dawson spent four seasons at Houston after he was hired on to be the football team’s tight ends coach in 2019 under head coach Dana Holgorsen. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020, a spot he would keep until he took the job with the Hurricanes. The 45-year-old coach was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Southern Miss from 2016-18, while earning spots as the OC and QBs coach for Kentucky in 2015 and West Virginia from 2013-14 throughout his lengthy coaching career.

Dawson was hired on as a quality control coach for Hal Mumme at Southeastern Louisiana in 2003. He was promoted to running backs coach the next year before moving to a graduate assistant role under Mumme at New Mexico State in 2005. He earned a role as an offensive coordinator at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi in 2006.

Shannon Dawson called plays for an offense that earned just under 1,850 rushing yards and 4,082 passing yards last season. Houston’s offense earned second place in the American Athletic Conference in points per game with 36.1, second in passing yards per game with 314 and eighth in the conference with 142 rushing yards per game. Senior quarterback Clayton Tune led the conference with 4,074 passing yards in 13 games played.

Cristobal and the Miami football program fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after one season with the program. Gattis, who won the Broyles Award as an assistant with the Michigan Wolverines, coached an offense that earned 23.6 points per game and ranked 97th in total offense.

Miami went 5-7 in Mario Cristobal’s first season with the program.

The Hurricanes hired Lance Guidry as the program’s new defensive coordinator last Tuesday. Guidry was hired on to coordinate Tulane’s defense in January.